MANCHESTER– Manchester Union Underground took the field at the Manchester Rec Park Thursday, hosting Bennington Post 13 for their third game in just as many days. In a strong defensive battle, runs were few and far between early on, but Manchester separated late for the 6-2 win.
Wyatt Teaford took the mound for Manchester, tossing four innings and allowing just two runs.
Bennington starter Connor Jones nearly matched Teaford’s strong performance, giving up two runs in his 3 1/3 innings of work. By the time both teams went to the bullpen, the game was tied 2-2.
A big bottom of the sixth inning from Manchester, along with some Post 13 defensive miscues, proved to be the difference maker. Manchester put up four runs in the inning, with an RBI apiece from Max Brownlee, Griff Briggs, Trevor Greene, and Aidan Buggee to separate from their Bennington County rival.
Bennington found a way to score in the first. With one away, Bennington’s Connor Jones laced Teaford’s 0-1 pitch over the head of Brownlee manning second for a one out base knock. Outfielder Aaron Whitman followed that at-bat by executing a hit and run to perfection.
Whitman slapped the first pitch he saw from Teaford to center field, allowing Jones to score the first run of the ball game. Whitman advanced to third on the throw home.
Bennington’s next hitter, first baseman Cole Ziehm, flew out to Manchester center fielder Tor Majorell, who made a strong throw to the cutoff to keep Whitman at third. Teaford kept Whitman from scoring by getting Bennington catcher Nat Greenslet to ground out to third to end the inning.
In the bottom half of the first, with two away, Manchester tied the game at one as Greene roped a double down the third base line, allowing catcher Dylan Poddick to score from second.
With the score still tied at one in the bottom of the second, Majorell hit a bouncing ball in the hole between third and short with one on and two away. Bennington shortstop Josh Worthington dove to his right as the ball hopped into his glove. Worthington then rose to his feet, and fired a strike to first to retire Majorell and end the second inning with a web-gem worthy assist.
Whitman’s bat gave Bennington the lead back in the third, knocking a base hit to left that scored Jones, who legged out an infield base hit earlier in the inning.
Whitman then stole second, and later advanced to third after a Ziehm groundout. Manchester right fielder Charles Kunz stranded Whitman at third, making a sliding catch to rob Bennington’s Greenslet of a base hit and keeping the score knotted at two-all.
Manchester’s Teaford ended his strong outing with a one, two, three fourth inning. And he helped his own case at the plate, leading off the bottom of the inning with a walk before Buggee came in to pinch run. With one away, Bennington turned to Colby Granger on the hill. Granger walked Manchester shortstop Milo Tucker, the first hitter he faced. With two runners on, Majorell reached on an infield single, scoring Buggee and tying the game at two.
The game remained stalled at two for the next inning and a half. That all changed when Manchester’s offense came alive in the bottom of the sixth.
Entering the seventh inning with a 6-2 lead, Manchester’s Briggs, who replaced Teaford on the mound in the fifth inning, remained on the mound. A thunderstorm looming, Briggs ended the game, striking out two in the final frame. Briggs gave up no runs in his three innings of work.
Manchester Union Underground (6-7) returns to the Manchester Rec Park at noon on Saturday to face off against Lakes Region Legion. Post 13 falls to 4-6 and hosts Rutland at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School.