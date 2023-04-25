RUTLAND — A four run top of the second proved to be the difference maker Tuesday as Burr and Burton baseball beat Rutland 6-1.
After trading runs in the first inning, Nate Smilko got the scoring started in the second with his one-out single to right field that plated Jakob Crossman. Two batters later, Trevor Greene sent a fly ball to right that was deep enough to score Tor Majorell from third on the sacrifice fly. Danny Scarlotta followed that at-bat with a double to left, scoring two more for the Bulldogs.
That was more than enough run support for BBA starter Ozzie Weber, who pitched six innings allowing just the one, unearned, run in the first. Weber allowed one hit, walked three and struck out eight Rutland batters. Seb Dostal pitched a clean bottom of the seventh to seal the victory, getting a pair of strikeouts.
The Bulldogs improve to 3-2 and host Fair Haven Thursday at 4:30 p.m.