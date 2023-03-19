BENNINGTON — The Bennington Tri-State Wrestling Club held a three-day wrestling camp ahead of the national tournament.
A total of 15 wrestlers representing the club from Mount Anthony, Hoosick Falls and Salem will head to Virginia Beach, Va. next week for the National High School Coaches Association event.
Coaches from around the region, as well as current collegiate wrestlers, joined forces Thursday through Saturday for three days of youth camps focusing on high intensity drilling, live wrestling and technique.
Club head coach TJ Maroney, Hoosick Falls wrestling coach Zach Taber, former MAU and King University wrestler Rachel Hale, MAU alumnus and former Army West Point and Williams College head coach Rafael Vega, Paul Monick, Rob Lebrake, Bernie Barrier, Frank Palisano and Spencer Kozlak combined to help a group of youth wrestlers throughout the clinic.
Longtime MAU coach and current Castleton University coach Scott Legacy spoke with the wrestlers on Friday. His assistant at Castleton, Steve Forrest, helped during the three day mini-camp.
Current Castleton wrestlers Michael Angers and Gavin Bradley led Saturday’s lessons.