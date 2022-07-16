BENNINGTON — Post 13’s offense erupted to the tune of 30 runs against Lakes Region on Saturday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Bennington’s bats piled on 18 runs in the first contest, highlighted by a seven-run bottom of the third inning as the home team took an 18-8 victory in game one.
Sean Moriarty had a six RBI performance in the win, while Ethan Paligo had four RBIs himself.
Lucas Cates grabbed the win on the mound, allowing five earned runs in five innings, striking out and walking four batters.
Bennington’s bats stayed hot in the second game, winning 12-2 thanks to another monster inning.
Post 13 put an eight on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning as the home team clinched the 10 run mercy rule.
The second game was a much more balanced approach at the plate for Post 13, with seven different players registering a RBI.
Paligo and Bryce VanVoorhis led the team with two RBIs each.
Matt Wasiekeuski was the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs through four innings of work. Josh Worthington closed the door by pitching the fifth.
The wins snap a five game skid for Post 13 (5-11) who wrap up their regular season at Manchester Union Underground Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.