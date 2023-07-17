Bennington Post 13 7/15/2023 vs Bellows Falls

Josh Worthington (left) and Connor Jones greet each other as they come off the field during a  Bennington Post 13 legion game in Manchester on July 13. Post 13 swept its home doubleheader against Bellows Falls Post 37 on Saturday. 

 Michael Mawson — Bennington Banner
BENNINGTON — Post 13 got back in the win column on Saturday, edging Bellows Falls Post 37 in a pair of one-run contests at Mount Anthony Union High School.

Bennington outfielder Sean Moriarty hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning of game one, easily plating Nat Greenslet to break a 6-6 tie.

The Post 13 bats – once again led by Aaron Whitman – remained hot. They collected 11 hits, led by Whitman’s 2-for-4 afternoon. The Post 13 centerfielder tied the game at six in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run over the right field fence. He finished with three RBIs.

Greenslet drew the start, pitching four innings and allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits. He added five strikeouts and two walked batters to his final tally. Bennington had its struggles in the field, namely in the fifth inning where a pair of errors allowed three Bellows Falls runs to score, giving the visitors a 5-2 advantage.

Post 13 immediately answered with a three run inning in the bottom half, as Whitman plated two with a triple to center. The outfielder came around to score two batters later on a Greenslet grounder to third.

Hunter Sherwin took over on the mound in the fifth, going three innings and earning the win. Sherwin allowed one run on one hit while striking out five and walking two.

Post 13 won by the same score, 7-6, in game two of the doubleheader. They didn’t need the dramatic walkoff win this time around, instead using a five-run second inning to take complete control of the contest early from the jump.

Sherwin picked up his second win of the day on the mound, drawing the start and pitching three innings. He allowed one unearned run, once again limiting Post 37 to a single hit.

Sherwin helped his own cause, driving in a run as part of the massive second inning which also saw Greenslet and Colby Granger pick up a pair of RBIs.

Whitman left the yard once again, this time sending the baseball over the left field fence.

Matt Wasieleuski finished things off on the bump for Bennington, allowing five runs (three earned) over four innings, picking up the save.

Post 13 (6-6) hosts Manchester Union Underground (8-7) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

