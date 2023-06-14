POST 13 6/14/2022 (copy)

Bennington Post 13's Josh Worthington delivers a pitch during the teams 2022 season opener. 

 Banner file photo
BRATTLEBORO — Bennington Post 13 began its American Legion baseball season with a 7-5 victory over Brattleboro Post 5 on Tuesday.

Josh Worthington grabbed the win on the mound, pitching five innings in relief for Bennington. The 2023 Mount Anthony graduate allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking four. Post 13 took the lead in the top of the sixth with its three run inning, including an RBI single by Luke Bleau and an RBI groundout from Sean Moriarty.

Eli King gave Post 13 some insurance in the top of the eighth, singling home two runs to stretch its lead to 6-2, part of a four run inning.

Connor Jones started the season opener for Bennington, pitching three innings and allowing two earned runs.

