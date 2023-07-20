BENNINGTON — Post 13 cruised to a 12-2 victory over Rutland Post 31 in six innings Wednesday at Mount Anthony Union High School.
Bennington pulled away from Rutland early, scoring seven runs in the first two innings, chasing Post 31 starter Cameron Rider from the contest after just one inning of work.
Josh Worthington was responsible for setting the tone from the leadoff spot. After reaching on an infield single in the bottom of the first, the Post 13 speedster did his best Elly De La Cruz imitation, stealing second, third and home before the inning was over. After swiping second and third with relative ease, Worthington jetted home on a delayed steal as Rutland’s catcher, Colin Rider, tossed the ball back to his brother, Cameron on the mound.
The play mirrored that of the Cincinnati Reds star, who accomplished the same feat against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7.
Worthington’s wheels gave Post 13 their first run of the game, but they were far from finished.
Cole Ziehm scored on a passed ball in the following at bat, and Luke Bleau singled home a run to make it 3-0 Bennington before the first inning reached its conclusion.
That was all Post 13 starter Connor Jones would need for run support, but Bennington’s offensive outpouring continued from there. Jones was solid on the hill, pitching a complete game and holding Rutland to two runs on seven hits. The right-hander added six strikeouts to his final line.
Ziehm added to Bennington’s lead in the second, slapping a line drive over the head of Rutland’s first baseman with the bases loaded, plating two more runs. Ziehm finished 2-for-4 with a game high four RBIs.
Another passed ball allowed Aaron Whitman to score and Carson Merriam added an RBI groundout as Bennington stretched its lead to a comfortable 7-0 after two.
A two-run single off the bat of Jordan Beayon got Rutland on the board in the third. The Post 31 second basemen stepped up with the bases loaded and ripped a line drive to right. Jones was able to bounce back by inducing an inning-ending double play to Worthington at shortstop, who stepped on the bag himself and then fired to first to get out of the jam.
The offense continued from there, with Aaron Whitman picking up an RBI and Nat Greenslet driving in two.
Greenslet’s second RBI, a sacrifice fly to center in the bottom of the sixth, ended the contest as Post 13 mercy-ruled their opponent.
Worthington went 4-for-5 at the plate and swiped a team-high five bases. The aggression on the base paths trickled down the lineup, as Bennington stole a dozen bases total and advanced on a handful more thanks to a combination of wild pitches and passed balls.
Post 13 (7-6) and Post 31 (5-11) return to action Thursday in Rutland for a doubleheader.