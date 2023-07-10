Bennington Post 13 hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to showcase its roster this summer. Heading into the weekend, they’d played just five American Legion baseball games in nearly four weeks. Post 13 nearly equaled that mark over the course of two days, playing a doubleheader at White River Junction Post 84 on Saturday and hosting Brattleboro Post 5 for another doubleheader on Sunday.
Bennington split the series with White River Junction, securing a come-from-behind 6-4 victory in game one before losing 10-9 in extra innings in game two.
Trailing 4-1 entering the fifth inning of game one, Bennington rallied for four runs to take a lead it would not relinquish.
Aaron Whitman started the rally with his RBI infield single. Two batters later, Nat Greenslet sent him home with an RBI infield single of his own, bringing Post 13 within one. Colby Granger evened the score at 4-4 a couple batters later with his sacrifice fly to left field, and a blooper off the bat of Hunter Sherwin in the following at-bat gave Bennington the lead for good.
Bennington starting pitcher Connor Jones returned to the hill for the bottom of the fifth, retiring the Post 84 bats in order. Josh Worthington took the hill for the final two innings, earning the save.
Post 13 looked primed to sweep the doubleheader after a five run fourth inning gave them a 6-0 lead midway through the fourth, but Post 84 engineered a comeback of their own.
Whitman and Greenslet stayed hot at the plate, each smacking RBI singles in the fourth. Bennington added three more runs in the inning on a passed ball, a White River Junction error and a runner advancing home on a throw to second base.
Post 84 began chipping away at their deficit in the bottom of the fourth, scoring one run, and added another in the fifth, which chased Bennington starter Eli King (two runs, one earned) after 4 2/3 innings.
Post 13 turned to Whitman on the mound, who recorded the final out of the fifth before running into trouble. The White River Junction bats exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth, including a bases-clearing double off the bat of Justin Robinson.
Whitman faced five batters in the frame, and did not record an out before being pulled for Granger with runners on the corners. Granger allowed both inherited runs to score, and just like that Post 84 found themselves ahead 8-6 heading into the final inning.
Bennington refused to go quietly, putting together a two-out rally to force extras. With runners on first and second, Whitman singled home Sherwin to bring Post 13 back within one, trailing 8-7. Greenslet tied things up in the next at-bat with another RBI single before White River Junction was able to get out of the inning.
Whitman once again came through in the clutch with his bat in the top of the ninth, doubling home a run to give Bennington the 9-8 lead. But Post 84 had one last answer, tying the game with a sacrifice fly and then pushing across the winning run on a Bennington error for the walk-off 10-9 victory.
SUNDAY
Brattleboro Post 5 took both games in Bennington, winning the first 14-3 and the second 10-7. Brattleboro’s Alex Bingham was a problem in both contests, finishing with a combined seven RBIs.
Whitman had an RBI in the first game and two more in the second. Sherwin added two RBIs in the second game, while also pitching five innings in relief. He allowed four runs (three earned) while striking out five and walking six.
Bennington (4-5) hosts Rutland Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.