Ethan Paligo delivers a pitch for Post 13 during a 2021 contest.

BENNINGTON — Post 13’s American Legion baseball season came to a close on Wednesday with an 8-0 loss to White River Junction.

Bennington managed just two hits all afternoon, a single by Cole Ziehm and a double off the bat of Bryce VanVoorhis.

Other than that, Ethan Belvin (six innings, two hits, two walks, four strikeouts) held the Post 13 bats in check.

The visitors scored twice in the top of the first inning and added four more insurance runs in the fourth.

Bennington finishes its season 5-13 and will not play in the state tournament. White River Junction (11-5) is currently the No. 3 seed in the Southern Division with a home double header against Brattleboro on Saturday.

