BENNINGTON — The Bennington Marauders Swim Team came away from the District Championships last weekend with the most first place finishes than any of the other eight teams at the meet.
According to analysis from the meet compiled by Brattleboro Swim Team head coach Pedr Seymour, Bennington earned 31 gold medals, three more than Brattleboro who won 28 in the meet.
Bennington placed fourth place in the meet with 970 points behind Rutland – the winner – Brattleboro and Upper Valley Rapids.
In a conversation with Seymour earlier in the week, he said there is usually a strong correlation between the number of swimmers a team has and how many points they score. As a result, a small team may win several races, but they still may not score enough points to win the meet.
Bennington had 18 swimmers at the District Championships last weekend, according to Seymour.
Another metric Seymour has been keeping track of, besides the medal count, is points per swimmer. In that category, Seymour said Bennington excelled at the District Championships.
“Bennington scored 53.9 points per swimmer, whereas Rutland, who won the meet, only scored 36 points per swimmer and that’s because at this meet they had 48 swimmers,” Seymour said.
There are several different ways to look at the results, Seymour said. While points may determine the overall winner, Seymour said it is not necessarily the only measure of how a team is performing.
Bennington’s top performers in the District Championships for the women were Emily Tibbetts, Amelia Zazzaro, Lucy Poole, Ava Salvesold, Abigail Marki-Davis and Shay Callanan.
Tibbets won every race in which she competed in the 15-16-year-old age group. She won the 100-yard individual medley (IM) in 1:05.00, which was 12.61 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. She had a similar margin of victory in the 100-yard backstroke, besting teammate Salvesold by 12.57 seconds. She also won the 50-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle.
In addition to her second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, Salvesold won the 100-yard breaststroke and placed second in the 50-yard breaststroke.
In the 13-14 age division, Poole won the 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard butterfly, 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle.
Zazzaro won three of her four races in the 11-12 age group. Zazzaro took first place in the 100-Yard IM, 50-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle and took second place in the 50-yard freestyle.
Marki-Davis won the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke in the 13-14 age group and placed fourth in the 100-yard IM.
In the 17-18 age group Callanan placed second in the 100-yard backstroke, third in the 50-yard backstroke.
On the men’s side, Sam Tock, Braeden McManus, James Tock and Joshua Roopnarine led the way for Bennington.
Sam Tock won the 50 and 100-yard freestyle and the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke in the 17-18 age group.
In the 15-16 age division, McManus had a stellar day, winning all his races. McManus picked up victories in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle and the 50 and 100-yard butterfly,
In the same age group, Roopnarine won the 100-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke and took second place to McManus in the 100-yard freestyle.
Competing in the 13-14 age group James Tock turned in a solid day, winning the 50 and 100-yard breaststroke, second place in the 100-yard freestyle and fifth place in a competitive 50-yard freestyle in which he finished just over three seconds behind winner Liam Bliss from Brattleboro.
Bennington also won two competitive relays against Brattleboro at Districts. In the mixed 18-and-under 200-yard medley relay, the team of Tibbetts, McManus, Roopnarine, and Callanan defeated Brattleboro by 2.01 seconds and the same team defeated Brattleboro by 1:32 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Both Bennington and Brattleboro will be competing at the Vermont Swim Association 2023 State Championships this weekend at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center this weekend and Seymour said he is looking forward to seeing how Bennington will perform.
“I think Bennington this year is going to have a great States meet,” said Seymour. “They’ve got some real star swimmers and the swimmers who score in the top 10 at States are the ones that really bring you a lot of points and I think they’ll have a good showing.”
Attempts to reach Bennington’s coach were unsuccessful before press time.