The Bennington Martens lost a pair of close American Basketball Association games over the weekend, falling to the Catskill Cardinals 127-121 on Saturday and the Wyoming Clutch 111-108 on Sunday.
The Martens hosted the Cardinals at Mount Anthony Union Middle School on Saturday, where the home team jumped out to a 26 point lead in the first half.
The Cardinals slowly chipped away at that deficit, finally taking the lead in the fourth quarter and holding on for the victory.
“Yet again we are blowing big leads,” said the Martens coaching staff in a statement. “We have to learn how to keep a team down and not let them back in the game … when we make mistakes, we take it into the next play which is hurting us.”
The Cardinals had a familiar face, as former Marten Garrick Averret scored 15 points. The Cardinals were led by Andre Rivera’s 44-point performance.
The Martens' leading scorer was Tobias Holmes, with 30.
The Martens traveled to Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania on Sunday to face the Clutch, where a completely different game unfolded. This time, it was the Martens who faced a 26-point deficit early on, but battled back to make it competitive.
Eli Morssett, in his first action for the Martens, was tasked with guarding talented Clutch guard Jamie Galloway. Morssett was strong on defense, allowing the Martens to stay within striking distance.
“We lost the game but we made huge strides in becoming a better team,” the Martens coaching staff said.
John Ryals and Tobias Holmes each had 23 points in the loss. Lamont Tillery had a game-high 37 points for the Clutch.
Bennington falls to 2-3 on the season and travels to Binghamton, New York to face the Bulldogs Saturday before returning home Sunday at 3 p.m. against the Providence Pirates.