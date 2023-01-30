The Bennington Martens got back in the win column on Sunday, defeating the New Jersey Knights 112-107 behind a 32 point performance from guard John Ryals.
Ryals added 17 rebounds, helping Bennington snap its six game losing streak.
Alexis Jackson cleared the boards all day long, securing an impressive 25 rebounds to go along with his 11 points.
The Knights were paced by Malik Sherlock and Lamar Johnson, each scoring 27 points in the losing effort.
On Saturday, the Martens lost 102-73 to the Providence Pirates.
Shane DeRosa scored a game-high 23 points, leading the Pirates to the victory.
Tobias Holmes scored 22 points and dished out 5 assists to lead the Martens.
Jackson had another dominant game in the paint, grabbing 22 rebounds along with 13 points.
The Martens are now 5-14 on the season and travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut Saturday to face the Bridgeport Kings.