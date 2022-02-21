The Bennington Martens of the ABA defeated the Worchester Majors 114-110 on Saturday at the Rutland Rec Center. On Sunday, the Martens traveled to Long Island, New York to face the New York Hoop Dragons where the Dragons got the best of the Martens, defeating Bennington 113-108.
In Saturday’s win, Bennington was led by Tobias Holmes’ 27 points. Jamil Hood Jr. finished with a triple-double with his 18 point, 10 assist and 10 rebound night. John Ryals finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Tank Roberson finished with 15 points and seven assists, rounding out key contributors for the Martens in their win.
Marten coaches Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt were happy with their team’s performance on Saturday. “It was a great game where both teams fought all the way to the end of the game. Our guys showed guts and poise down the stretch.”
Leading scorers for the Majors were Jamar Johnson with 29 Points and Nick Tracy with 22 points.
On Sunday, the Dragons downed the Martens behind Anthony Cox’s 18 points and Pace Shaw’s 16.
The Martens finished with four players in double figures, led by Ronell Epps’ 25 point game. Ryals finished with a triple-double, scoring 13 points adding 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Hood Jr finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Holes scored 21 points.
“We couldn’t close out the game. We are our own worst enemy when the game is closing down the stretch. We are fighting for a playoff spot, we cannot get complacent down the stretch of the game. Overall our guys played as well as they can play so I commend them for the hard work,” Kidd and Pratt said after the loss.
The Martens and Majors square off again this Saturday in Worcester at 6 p.m.
On Sunday the Martens face the Providence Pirates in Albany. Tip off will be at 1 p.m. while the site of that contest is yet to be determined.