The Bennington Martens split their weekend slate of American semi professional Basketball Association action, defeating the Bridgeport Kings 120-107 Saturday and falling to the 413 Elite 128-124 on Sunday.

John Ryals finished with a 24 point, 12 rebound double double to lead Bennington to the victory. The guard was one of five Martens players to reach double digit points as Tobias Holmes (22), Xavier Boyd (22), Nat’e Gause (16) and Demonte White (10). Boyed was particularly effective from deep, connecting on five 3-pointers.

Isaiah Straffor led all scorers with 32 points, but it wasn’t enough to propel Bridgeport to the win.

In Sunday’s loss against the 413 Elite, it was Ryals once again leading the Martens with his 29 points and 12 rebounds. Jauch Green Jr. scored 24 points for 413. Bennington moves to 8-16 on the season and returns to the court to play NEPA Stars and Stripes on Sunday.

