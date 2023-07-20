The Bennington Martens are still looking for a permanent home. The third year semi-professional American Basketball Association (ABA) franchise is hoping a potential partnership with the Bennington Recreation Center can serve as a win for the community and a place to house the Martens for events.
Martens Co-owner Shawn Pratt approached the rec center about hosting events at the Bennington Sports Center, located at 230 School Street. The venue underwent renovations last fall, including a brand new basketball court that houses Grace Christian School home games and practices. The Berkshire Family YMCA, which runs the Bennington Recreation Center, and the town of Bennington rent space at the sports complex. In exchange, Martens players and coaches would host year-round basketball camps and clinics, according to Pratt.
“It’s all built around community and touching the kids' lives,” Pratt said. “I think the YMCA is the perfect place for us.”
These plans, according to Bennington Recreation Center Branch Director Kayla Becker, are still being worked out.
“There’s interest there but nothing is formalized yet,” Becker said. “The hope is that we can work together, but we’re far from having details worked out yet.”
The idea originated when Pratt got word that another ABA team, the Providence Pirates, partnered with their local YMCA in Warrick, Rhode Island.
Becker said following that model could provide local YMCA goers with new opportunities.
“I think that having positive role models – whenever you can expose the youth to those – is great,” she said. “(The Martens are) another organization in town to do so. Basketball, of course, is really important to the Y, so getting connected to our local ABA (team) would be great.”
The Martens are hopeful this move will help solidify their place in town. With a lack of venues in Bennington to host basketball games, the franchise has been forced to get creative when figuring out where to host practices and games locally. Most of their “home” games during their inaugural season in 2021-2022 were played in Rutland at the town's rec center.
Last season, however, they did play 12 of their 15 home games in Bennington, at Mount Anthony Union Middle School. That venue remains an option this upcoming season.
The organization also hosted three games at Albany Leadership Charter School for Girls in Albany, New York. The capital region venue doubled as the Martens' practice site, but the team no longer has access to the facility, according to Pratt. Finding a permanent home has been difficult.
“The Martens are like a ship with an anchor,” Pratt said. “We’re moving from one place to the next.”
Pratt said the organization is prepared to host home games outside of Bennington once again this season, if need be.
“We just have to wait and be patient,” he continued. “And if not (Bennington), we’ll just have to be elsewhere, because we’re definitely going to have a season.”
Roster
Six players will return for another season with the Martens, including guard John Ryals, who has been with the organization from the start. Ryals was selected as an ABA All-Star last season, and is a guy that will play a crucial role in Bennington’s success.
“(He’s) a guy that’s very reliable, a guy that we need on this team and is one of our best players,” Pratt said of the Martens veteran.
Other returning players include: Nat’e Gause, Tobias Holmes, Xavier Boyd, Juwan Malone and Anthony Mitchell.
Joining them are newcomers Dominique Threatt, Johnny Verdon, Isaiah Kostyal-Larrier, Keith “Kay Jay” Kendall-Bey and Kareem Chapman.
Another new face is head coach Harry Rolle, who joins the Martens after spending the last seven years as the Men’s Basketball coach at SUNY Schenectady County Community College.
Pratt is excited for Rolle to take the Martens to new heights.
“He’s the right fit because he has a relationship with a lot of the players we have,” Pratt said. “Very knowledgeable about the game of basketball, very passionate about the game of basketball – a guy that I know is going to go above and beyond.:
The move also frees up co-owners Chris Kidd and Pratt, who had served as Martens coaching the previous two seasons.
“It takes pressure off (us), we don’t have to be at every game and we can do the business of basketball,” Pratt said. “That was the main thing, just to give us more flexibility.”
Going pro
One of the foundational goals when the Martens were created was to give their players an opportunity to advance their basketball careers. Bennington has recently helped three players get scouted and land professional contracts.
Former Marten Garrick Averett signed a contract to play in Mexico, while Jamil Hood and Alexis Jackson spent time with The Basketball League (TBL) franchises. Hood played down the road for the Albany Patroons, while Jackson was a member of the Kokomo BobKats. Jackson is also currently a member of the Antigua National Team.
“It’s been a really good surprise, it’s happening so fast,” Pratt said. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to (give them) a platform. Because if they don’t play for us, they don’t get seen.”