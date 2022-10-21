BENNINGTON — A year ago Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt began a new chapter in their lives, as co-owners of a semiprofessional basketball team rooted in Bennington.
The duo introduced the Bennington Martens of the American Basketball Association to Southern Vermont with the hope of creating opportunities and exposure for local hoopers.
“It’s very difficult to enter the professional level, especially in basketball,” Kidd said in an interview with the Banner last fall. “We just want to be that opportunity, we want to be that chance for guys. That’s what the Bennington Martens are here to do.”
The Martens’ inaugural season saw the organization win a play-in game before being ousted in the second round of the ABA Northeast Regional bracket. Entering their second year as co-owners and coaches, the Martens brass hopes to build off that foundation.
“It's been a journey,” Kidd said. “I often hear stories of folks when they first start out with something major, especially businesses. I know you got to trust the process and whatnot. So, what we tried to do is just continue to learn, first and foremost.”
That learning curve includes tasks such as making the team schedule, setting dates for community events and the Martens two week training camp and scheduling exhibition games. This fall, Bennington scrimmaged against a handful of college teams.
Beyond the business side, it also includes building a competitive basketball roster. Something both Kidd and Pratt feel confident in heading into year two as an organization. A handful of players are back for year two, with a healthy mix of first-year guys.
“(We’re) trying to grow as an organization, bring in the kind of players that will be able to win games and championships,” Pratt said. “Last year was just the beginning … I think a lot of things we did, we did on the fly.”
The new players get the opportunity to learn from the likes of John Ryals, Tobias Holmes and Elijah Nisbett, three returners from last year’s inaugural season. Beyond their talent on the court, that group brings an aura with them that the Martens leadership believes will translate to success.
“Their experience, knowing the league, how the referees officiate games, being familiar with teams, but most importantly, for the new guys, being able to direct them,” Kidd said. “The new guys get to see their confidence. They get to see their knowledge.”
“Last year was a stepping stone,” added Ryals. “Some of us got a taste for the league. We just got to basically re-up on that and try and focus on what we did last year, what we didn't do, and build off that.”
The Martens finished the 2021-2022 regular season 7-16, earning a play-in game where Bennington bested the Worchester Majors 108-101. The Martens season came to an end following a loss in the second round of the playoffs.
All things considered, Kidd gave the organization a “B” grade in year one.
“I feel it went great. First year, there were so many highs and lows,” he said.
The players believe they’re ready to take that next step.
“We're super talented,” Holmes said. “It's just the little things. If we stick together and play as a whole, I feel like we can win the regional championship.”
One of the newest players, TJ Jenkins, has had no problem meshing with the team in preseason.
“I've never been on a team that feels like a family, and that's what we feel like,” he said. Jenkins played high school basketball with several members of the Martens, but hasn’t played organized basketball in years.
Kidd’s goal is to “build something that’s going to last forever.”
“That's why we chose Bennington as our market because we want to be a valuable outlet, not just for young men to live their dream and play basketball, but also to teach children how to play the game of basketball, and just give them something to look forward to as well,” he said. “Our level of play is also entertainment. And so if we could be that professional team when it comes to basketball for the state of Vermont, then that's our goal.”
The Martens will play their home games inside the Mount Anthony Union Middle School Gym on Saturdays and Sundays. After bouncing between Rutland and Albany, New York for their home games last season, the Martens have finally found a home in town.
“It is important because we are the Bennington Martens and we want to play in Bennington where we started this idea,” Pratt said. “It’s important for our fans in our area to see us as a team and see how we play.”
The Martens begin their season at home against the Bridgeport Kings Oct. 29 at 3 p.m.