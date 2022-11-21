BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Binghamton Bulldogs defeated the Bennington Martens 139-94 in American Basketball Association semi professional play Saturday.
Eric Edwards scored 26 points to pace the Bulldogs, while John Ryals scored a team-high 24 for the Martens.
Bennington fell behind by 20 points early in the second quarter before trimming the deficit to five by halftime.
“Coming out flat hurts us and we find ourselves battling the whole game,” said Martens co-coach Shawn Pratt. “It also wears us out throughout the game.”
Tobias Holmes added 14 points for the Martens in the losing effort.