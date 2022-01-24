Rutland — The Bennington Martens staved off a furious comeback attempt by the Worcester Majors on Saturday, winning 107-102 over the Majors in ABA play.
The Martens held a 30 point lead early in the second half but the Majors came roaring back, cutting the lead to single digits.
“We got complacent as a team. We felt happy and satisfied because we led most of the game and we were hitting shots,” said Martens coaches Shawn Pratt and Chris Kidd in a joint statement. “The Majors are a great team and they will fight you on every play. Fortunately we were able to lock in and close out the game. Finishing games is one of our issues we have to solve.”
The Martens leading scorer was Nat’e Gause with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Rounding out the scoring was Jamil Hood Jr with 19 points, 11 assist and eight rebounds. John Ryals finished with 18 points and 15 Rebounds. Ryals had a spectacular dunk that got the fans off their feet.
Xaviar Boyd — a 3-point specialist — finished with 14 points, including four makes from deep.
Nick Tracy led the Majors with 28 points and Julius Goines scored 17.
The Martens return to the court this weekend when they take on the Providence Pirates Saturday in Rhode Island. Tip Off is set for 7:45 p.m. at West Warwick civic center.
The Martens close their weekend out with a Sunday game against the Central Jersey Sharks. That game will be played at the Rutland Rec Center and tipoff is set for 6 p.m.