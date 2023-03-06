The Bennington Martens have earned the eighth seed in the Northeast Region of the American semi professional Basketball Association playoffs, giving the Martens a home playoff game this weekend.
After its 11-17 regular season, Bennington is set to host the No. 9 New Jersey Knights Friday at Albany Leadership Charter School for girls. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Martens are coming off a pair of losses over the weekend to the Herkimer Originals and the Binghamton Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs – the top seed in the east –will host Friday’s winner between the Martens and Knights on Saturday.