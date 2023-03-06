Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Bennington Martens have earned the eighth seed in the Northeast Region of the American semi professional Basketball Association playoffs, giving the Martens a home playoff game this weekend.

After its 11-17 regular season, Bennington is set to host the No. 9 New Jersey Knights Friday at Albany Leadership Charter School for girls. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Martens are coming off a pair of losses over the weekend to the Herkimer Originals and the Binghamton Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs – the top seed in the east –will host Friday’s winner between the Martens and Knights on Saturday.

