The Bennington Martens of the American Basketball Association (ABA) dropped both of their games this weekend to the Hornell Bulls and the New York hoop Dragons, respectively.
In Saturday’s contest against the Bulls, the Martens fell 96-88 despite a 24 point night from John Ryals. Alex McCrath pitched in with 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds and Todd Spotwoods finished his game with a double-double, 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Rodrick Finley was the lone Bull to reach the 20-point mark, scoring 22. Trent Ray’s 13 and Craig Robertson’s 12 points also went a ways in helping the Bulls down Bennington.
The Hoop Dragons beat Bennington 111-96 on Sunday thanks in large part to Pace Shaw’s offensive outburst, scoring 44 points for the winners. Akeem Bennett also scored 23.
Ryals did his best to match Shaw’s scoring, pouring in 37 himself. Spotwoods finished with another double-double, this time to the tune of 17 points and 12 rebounds
“The guys played well but as a team, especially on the defensive side, we have to pick up our intensity and focus,” said Martens’ coaches Chris Kidd and Shawn Pratt in a joint post-game statement.
While the Martens regular season officially comes to a close, Bennington’s season is not over just yet. The Martens have made the ABA play-in round of the playoffs, facing off against the Worcester Majors Saturday at 2 p.m. in Albany, N.Y.