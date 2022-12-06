HERKIMER, N.Y. — The Bennington Martens’ trouble starting games cost them once again on Saturday, falling behind by 15 points in the first half against the Herkimer Originals in American Basketball Association semi professional play.
The Martens cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter, but were unable to regroup from the slow start, losing 107-86.
"It's the same story, falling behind early is now one of many bad habits we have as a basketball team,” said Bennington co-coach Shawn Pratt. “We have to be mentally tough as a team."
Josh Gregory poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Originals to the comfortable victory, while David Golembowski and Jovon Evans each finished their night with 13.
The Martens were led by Tobias Holmes’ 22 points. Zyier Beverly (16), John Ryals (15) and Tyler McCloud (12) also finished in double digits for Bennington.
Elite too much for Martens
The Martens returned home to the Mount Anthony Middle School gym Sunday, hosting the 413 Elite of Springfield, Massachusetts. Despite correcting their early-game woes by jumping out to a first quarter lead against the Elite, the Martens couldn’t get into the win column.
A 15-2 Elite run to end the first half gave the visitors a 10 point advantage heading into the locker room. They built on that lead in the second half, leaving Bennington with a 108-76 win over the Martens.
"We had the energy and everything was on our side in the first quarter", but as the game continued we became complacent on defense and stopped being aggressive with taking the ball to the basket,” Pratt said. “Our energy cost us the game."
The Elite’s Jauch Green had a game-high 26 points, while Kenneth Bradshaw (14) points and Riley Miller (11) also had solid offensive outings. Holmes and Ryals tied for a team-high 16 points for the Martens.
Bennington falls to 3-6 on the season and looks to regroup Saturday at 3 p.m. when it hosts the New York Hoop Dragons at the Mount Anthony Union Middle School gym.
The Martens then hit the road for a Sunday 3 p.m. game to face the Massachusetts Sea Wolves in Bedford, Massachusetts.