In semi-professional basketball action, the Bennington Martens of the ABA lost a pair of one-possession games this weekend. On Saturday the Worcester Majors got the better of the Martens 109-107. On Sunday, it was the Providence Pirates squeaking out a 101-100 victory over Bennington.
In Saturday’s contest, Chibunna Belonwu finished with 28 points and Nick Tracy finished with 23 points for the Majors.
Martens newcomer Todd Spotwoods finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. John Rayls added 18 points while Tobias Holmes scored 25.
In the second of a back-to-back, the Martens held their own against one of the top teams in the region. The Pirates entered Sunday’s contest with a league-best 14-4 record.
“The game went back-and-forth with both teams fighting hard. Our guys would not let us lose and we fought hard throughout the game,” said the Martens’ coaching staff in a joint-statement. “The Pirates are the number one team and we went toe-to-toe with them. Unfortunately we could not close out the game down the stretch as a unit. This is one of our main issues that hunts us in close games.”
Mikey Rodriguez led the Pirates with 25 points, Shane DeRosa scored 20 and Kevin Briggs added 17.
Ronnell Epps had a game-high 32 for the Martens. Tobias Holmes finished the game with 18 points.
The Martens finish their season next weekend with two games. On Saturday they travel to Hornell, New York to face the Hornell Bulls. The time of the game has yet to be determined.
On Sunday, Bennington wraps up its inaugural season at home against the New York Hoop Dragons.
Tip off is 11 a.m. at the Gateway sports complex in Cohoes, New York.