WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Bennington Martens defeated the NEPA Stars & Stripes 125-85 on Sunday afternoon.
An improved performance on the defensive end of the floor keyed the semi professional basketball team from Bennington to the victory.
The 85 points allowed was the second fewest of the season and the least since Bennington’s 115-65 season-opening win over the Bridgeport Kings on Oct. 29.
“We are playing a lot better now than we were in the beginning of the season,” said Martens co-coach and co-owner Shawn Pratt. “Guys are defending and playing great defense. They keep each other accountable on defense, and they are doing a great job in communicating.”
Offensively, John Ryals remained a constant for the Martens with his 17 points and 12 rebounds. He tied for a team-high in points with Demonte White, who also pulled down 10 boards. Tobias Holmes made it three Martens with a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 assists.
Amir Stad was the main source of offense for the Stars & Stripes, pouring in a game-high 28 points. Marcus Jay added 23 in a losing effort.
Bennington improves to 11-15 on the year, picking up a forfeit win on Saturday over the Catskill Cardinals.
Next on the schedule is a trip to Herkimer, New York to take on the Herkimer OG’s Saturday at 7 p.m.