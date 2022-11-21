BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens defeated a nationally-ranked ABA team for the first time as an organization Sunday, besting the Providence Pirates 94-89 at Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
“Our guys were prepared for this moment,” said Martens co-coach Chris Kidd. “As a team we knew we needed this win whether it was a ranked opponent or not.”
John Ryals poured in 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Bennington in the win.
Juwan Malone scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, and Todd Spottwoods finished with a 15 point, 12 rebound double-double for Bennington.
Providence’s Shane Derosa scored 25 points in the loss.
Bennington improves to 3-4 on the season and returns to the court Dec. 3 at Herkirmer, New York to face the Herkirmer OG’s at 7 p.m.
The Martens return to Bennington Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. when they host 413 Elite.