The Bennington Martens received a gigantic addition to their roster in the form of 6-foot-11 center Alexis Jackson. The big man joined the semi professional American Basketball Association squad last week, one of two new signings for Bennington.
Entering this weekend’s play, the Martens were 4-8 and losers of four of their five with a minus-90 point differential over that stretch.
While they weren’t able to end their skid with a couple more losses this weekend, the games were much more competitive thanks in part to Jackson’s presence underneath.
He pitched in with 6 points and 12 rebounds in his debut Saturday during a 101-95 loss at the Catskill Cardinals. The 6-point loss matched the margin of defeat during the team’s previous game on Nov. 12.
Where the Martens really showed improvement was in Sunday’s 93-90 overtime loss to the Herkimer OG’s. When the two teams met on Dec. 3, Herkimer cruised to an easy 21 point victory, marking the start of the Martens’ woes. Jackson was active on the boards in his first home game for the Martens, grabbing 16 rebounds to go along with 5 points scored in the defeat.
Martens co-owner and co-coach Shawn Pratt indicated the sky’s the limit for the newest roster addition.
“He is still learning the game of basketball. He is only 21 years old,” Pratt said. “His potential is through the roof.”
The center played for the Antigua men’s national team, his native country. Jackson last played for the Pioneros de Los Mochis in Mexico, appearing in his final game April 10, according to Basketball Real GM.
Jackson, who currently lives in New Jersey, is on a temporary visa that expires in six months. Pratt said the Martens are trying to help Jackson extend his stay in the country.
Jackson sees this opportunity as a new beginning for him.
“This could be the start of my journey,” he said.
Pratt indicated that the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G-League have expressed interest in the newest member of the Martens.
Bennington also introduced Dariel Enrique Medina, a 6-foot point guard, to the roster.
The Martens return to play Saturday at 413 Elite in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tip off is 6 p.m.