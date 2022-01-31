Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Bennington Marauders were back in action after a two year break in competitions at the Stingray Splash on Saturday.

“Competing again after so long was a win in itself,” said coach Nicole Goswami.

Emily Tibbetts had a strong day in the pool with a trio of top-eight finishes. Tibbetts finished third in the 100 yard backstroke, seventh in the 100 yard freestyle and seventh in the 200 yard individual medley.

Josha Roopnarine also had a trio of top-eight finishes, placing fourth in the 50 yard freestyle, fifth in the 100 yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 yard backstroke.

Zoey Zazzaro swam to a third place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard freestyle.

Also swimming and posting best times for the Marauders were: Abby Maki-Davis, Shay Callanan, Ava Salvesvold, Braeden McManus, Keegan Avenieu, and Daniel Wellspeak.

The Marauders will compete again on Feb. 13 at the Piranhas Pentathlon.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.