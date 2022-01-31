The Bennington Marauders were back in action after a two year break in competitions at the Stingray Splash on Saturday.
“Competing again after so long was a win in itself,” said coach Nicole Goswami.
Emily Tibbetts had a strong day in the pool with a trio of top-eight finishes. Tibbetts finished third in the 100 yard backstroke, seventh in the 100 yard freestyle and seventh in the 200 yard individual medley.
Josha Roopnarine also had a trio of top-eight finishes, placing fourth in the 50 yard freestyle, fifth in the 100 yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 yard backstroke.
Zoey Zazzaro swam to a third place finish in the 50 yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 yard freestyle.
Also swimming and posting best times for the Marauders were: Abby Maki-Davis, Shay Callanan, Ava Salvesvold, Braeden McManus, Keegan Avenieu, and Daniel Wellspeak.
The Marauders will compete again on Feb. 13 at the Piranhas Pentathlon.