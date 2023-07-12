The Bennington Marauders and the Rutland Swim Team split a dual meet on Tuesday, with the Marauder girls and the Rutland boys claiming victory at the Bennington Recreation Center.
The Bennington girls tallied 206 team points, outscoring Rutland by more than 100 (86). Six Marauders won every event they entered, highlighted by the six wins from Amelia Zazzaro, Abigail Maki-Davis, Lucy Poole and Emily Tibbetts. Shay Callanan entered five events, and won them all, while Charlie Paquin won all four of the races she competed in.
Ava Salvesvold secured five wins in her six events, while Avery Camara was victorious in four of her six races and Hannah Lebert was a part of three wins.
The Rutland boys etched out a 142-104 win over Bennington. Two Marauders swept their events, Nixon Lebert and Sam Tock, each winning all six of their races.
Braeden McManus and Josha Roopnaire both won four races, while James Tock claimed three victories.
The Marauders return to the pool Tuesday, hosting Brattleboro at 5:30 p.m.