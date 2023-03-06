A pack of Marauders took to the pool for the Adirondack League Silver Championships over the weekend. Bennington brought 14 swimmers to the championship meet, leaving with a trio of podium finishes and even more top-10 placements.
Alexina Dolmetsch grabbed second place in the 13-14 year old 100 yard backstroke, finishing the race in 1 minute, 7.67 seconds. Schenectady-Saratoga’s Abby Berju secured the gold with her time of 1:06.90. Dolmetsch also had a podium finish in the 200 freestyle, securing third place with her time of 2:09.11. She just missed out on the podium in the 200 backstroke, earning fourth after completing that event in 2:36.54. She rounded out her top-10 placements with a seventh place finish in the 500 freestyle (5:51.96).
Josha Roopnarine had the other Marauders podium finish, taking third place in the 15 and over 100 yard freestyle. Roopnarine had a time of 52.91 seconds in that event. In the 100 yard fly, Roopnarine (1:00.94) earned seventh place.
Shay Callanan, who competed in seven different events, took seventh in the 15-and-over 500 yard freestyle with her time of 5 minutes, 38.95 seconds.
Bennington’s Lucy Poole finished sixth (1:10.35) in the 13-14 100 yard backstroke.
Emily Tibbetts, competing in the 15-and-over bracket, had two finishes inside the top-10. Tibbetts earned fourth (2:23.30) in the 200 yard individual medley and sixth in 200 yard freestyle (2:05.57).
Keegan Avienu, Isobella Brinckerhoff, Avery Camarda, Olivia Crandall, Hannah Lebert, Robert Lebert, Abigail Maki-Davis, Priya Roopnarine and Amelia Zazzaro also represented the Marauders at the silver championships.
Seven Marauders: Callanan, Dolmetsch, Braeden McManus, Poole, Roopnarine, Tibbetts and Zazzaro will represent Bennington at the Gold Championships this weekend.