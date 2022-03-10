Four Bennington Marauders will compete in this weekend’s Gold Championships, led by Emily Tibbetts and her four events. Tibbetts will swim against the best of the best in the 50, 100 and 200 yard freestyle as well as the 100 yard backstroke.
Her teammate Zoey Zazzaro will join her in the pool in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events. Braeden McManus and Josha Roopnarine will also represent the Marauders in the 50 yard freestyle.
All four swimmers were set to compete, along with other Marauders, in this same meet two years ago but the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the meet.
There were no 2021 Gold Championships either, making it the first time in two years the Bennington swimmers will face this level of competition.
“It’s exciting that we actually get to go do a meet of this caliber. It was really exciting to even have Silver’s just because that’s also a championship meet, but I think it’s been hard for the kids,” said Marauders coach Nicole Goswami. “For two years. They’ve worked and worked and worked and we had very little to incentivize them. It has its pros and cons. All those nervous jitters , back to competing, but I think the excitement of having something to do and a competition that we can go to has really elevated our training and the level of excitement.”
In a typical year, the Marauders average anywhere from six to eight competitions prior to the Silver Championships. This year, though they began the season as they normally do in late October, they only competed twice prior to Silvers.
Goswami said the most difficult thing over the past couple years has been trying to improve times while facing inconsistencies in the schedule.
“Even though it was a two year hiatus it’s still really hard to cut time when you’re at this level. I think some of them were thinking I should be faster, but it’s hard to compare yourself to two years ago; we were in and out of the pool.”
The Golds, which will feature roughly 400 swimmers total, mark the end of the winter season for the Marauders.