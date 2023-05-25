BENNINGTON — The Bennington Marauders will be holding an official Swim-a-Thon on June 10, 2023 at the Bennington Recreation Center.
During this Swim-a-Thon, swimmers will have a two-hour period in which to swim a maximum of 200 lengths. Donors are encouraged to support our athletes by pledging to support their efforts-either via a flat donation, or by pledging a certain amount of money per length that the swimmer completes.
The Swim-a-Thon will provide funds to enable the Marauders to buy new equipment, provide scholarships for swimmers, cover meet costs, fund athlete travel, etc.
Swim-a-Thon™ is the only pledge-for-length swimming program recognized by the USA Swimming Foundation. Since 2008, Swim-a-Thons have generated more than $72 million for swim clubs and swim programs across the country.
Persons interested in sponsoring a swimmer should contact Nicole Goswami at benningtonmarauders@gmail.com or visit the club's Swim-A-Thon page.
About the USA Swimming Foundation
The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, the Foundation works to strengthen the sport of swimming by saving lives and building champions. Whether we’re equipping our children with the life-saving skill of learn-to-swim, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels across the country. The Foundation also serves as the home for our National and Olympic Team Alumni reunions and regional events. The development efforts of the USA Swimming Foundation aim to establish an endowment to strengthen the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services. For more information on the USA Swimming Foundation, please visit usaswimmingfoundation.org.