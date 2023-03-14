The Bennington Marauders swam fast at the Adirondack League Gold Championships last weekend, bringing back some impressive times and placements in the most competitive event of the season.
Braeden McManus excelled in the freestyle events in his 13-14 age group, grabbing three top-10 finishes.
McManus placed fourth in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing the race in 52.60 seconds.
The Marauder also took sixth in the 50 yard freestyle (23.95 seconds) and ninth in the 200 (1 minutes, 55.14 seconds). He also swam the 100 yard butterfly in 58.81 seconds, good for ninth overall in that event.
Amelia Zazzaro swam in five events, qualifying for the finals in two. In the 50 yard freestyle, the Marauder took eighth place in her 11-12 age group with a time of 29.35. In the 100 yard freestyle, Zazzaro finished in 13th (1:05.87).
Alexina Dolmetsch also swam in five events, qualifying for the finals bracket in the 100 yard freestyle where she took 11th in her 13-14 age group.
In the senior division, which Marauders coach Nicole Goswami called the most difficult to qualify for, Emily Tibbetts made the finals in two of her four events. She earned 21st in the 100 yard backstroke with her time of 1:02.71, and placed 20th in the 100 yard freestyle, finishing in 56.37. Shay Callanan also qualified in the senior division, racing in the 200 yard backstroke, but did not qualify for finals.
Josha Roopnarine and Lucy Poole each represented Bennington in two events, but did not qualify for the finals.
The Golds mark the end of the swimming season. The Marauders will return to the pool this summer.