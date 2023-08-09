WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Nineteen Marauders competed in the Vermont Swim Association Championships over the weekend, and 17 returned to Bennington with at least one top-10 finish.
That team-wide performance helped Bennington land inside the top-10 of the 20 team competition, finishing in eighth place with 1070.5 team points.
The Marauders had the fewest number of swimmers (19) in Division II, yet held their own. That was thanks in large part to great swimming by Emily Tibbetts and Braeden McManus. Tibbetts won the 50 yard freestyle and followed that performance with second-place finishes in her four other events. McManus swam to a first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle and added three second place finishes and one third to round out his championship meet.
Lucy Poole earned Bennington’s only other victory, winning the 200 yard freestyle in her 13-14 age bracket. Poole enjoyed a successful meet, adding a runner-up finish, two thirds and one fourth place finish.
Shay Callanan also grabbed top-10 finishes in all five of her competitions. Her best placement came in the 500 yard freestyle, where the Marauder took second place.
Amelia Zazzaro provided Bennington with valuable team points, finishing no worse than seventh in her five events. Ava Salvesvold added four top-10 finishes for Bennington, including a sixth place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke.
Also swimming their way into the top-10 for Bennington was: Abigail Maki-Davis (three), Hannah Lebert (three), Abbie Trafton (two), Charlie Paquin (one) and Priya Roopnarine (one).
Boys
Led by McManus’ strong meet, Bennington had seven competitors achieve a top-10 finish. Josha Roopnarine finished no worse than fourth in his five events, including a second place finish in the 100 yard individual medley. Nixon Lebert, Keegan Avienu and Sam Tock each earned top-10 finishes in four events. Boston Lebert (two) and James Tock (one) also swam their way into high placements for Bennington.
Btc Barracudas won the meet with 3611 team points. The Brattleboro Swim Team, which featured 34 swimmers, won Division II with 1302.5 team points.