BENNINGTON — Bennington Little League is hoping its campaign to fund an indoor practice facility will be a big hit.
The league recently finalized details surrounding its “Grandslam Auction” fundraiser, which will be held June 2 at Mount Anthony Country Club.
The auction is to help fund the 50-by-80 foot indoor baseball training facility on the organization’s Park Street location, which is scheduled to include three retractable cages for batting practice, space for indoor pitching as well as a designated stretching/workout area. The new building will bring year-round access to the sport for the first time locally.
League president Geoff Metcalfe hopes to have offerings from local businesses for the 150 people in attendance to bid on, and the community support around the fundraiser has already begun. Callaert Construction & Landscaping has stepped forward as the title sponsor for the Grandslam Auction and MACC has pledged a membership. The event will be both a live and silent auction featuring a variety of items to bid on.
“Our goal is to have a dozen or so big items that we can auction out on a live auction,” Metcalfe said. “And then we'll have a number of smaller things like $100 gift cards to different restaurants or things like that, that we'll have in the silent auction for people to bid on as well.”
One of those bigger ticket items is being put together by former Major League Baseball pitcher Rick Porcello. The 12-year MLB vet – a former Cy Young Award winner and 2018 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox – has been working closely with Metcalfe and the entire Bennington Little League Board of Directors on the indoor baseball facility project.
His support, paired with a donation to the league left by local supporter and philanthropist Phil O’Neill in his will, got the project off the ground.
Porcello will be a keynote speaker at the event and offer unique packages tied to his MLB playing days that those in attendance can bid on.
“Rick has a Red Sox tour and game package that we’re putting together,” Metcalfe said. “We're gonna have some signed memorabilia from some different players that he's brought to the table and reached out to.”
Along with the auction, the league is also raising funds through a capital campaign, which another local business has agreed to back in a big way. The Bank of Bennington has agreed to match donations up to $50,000. Metcalfe described that pledge as “unbelievable.”
“We're really excited to be aligned with them,” he said. “It brings a lot of legitimacy to what we're doing, having a good local business like that involved.”
The little league has also received donations from laborers. Metcalfe, an architect with Keefe & Wesner Architects of North Bennington, has spearheaded the construction plans of the project. He said the support the league has received in the building side of things has been incredible.
“A lot of people in the trades reached out and said, ‘Hey we want to help, what can we do?’ That's been probably the biggest outpouring, it's amazing.”
That includes the help of Southwest Tech, who has developed a relationship with the little league and will “very likely” frame the buildings when construction gets underway.
“That's a good fit for them, it’s a good fit for us. They’re right down the street, which is, I think, really excellent,” Metcalfe said. “And (building trades teacher) Brian Coon has been a big help with that. He’s offering to cover certain things with his crew that the kids can't do because of legal reasons.”
Tickets to the auction can be purchased on the league’s website. The cost is $30 for one seat, or $500 for a table of eight. There is a limit of 150 tickets being sold.
Interested donors can email mauhs92@yahoo.com. All donations are tax deductible.
Bennington Little League begins its season with opening day April 29.