The final in-person registration for the 2022 Bennington Little League season will be held this Sunday, March 27 inside Kates Gym at Mount Anthony Union High School from 3-5 p.m.
All players between the ages of 5-12 years old in the Bennington and surrounding area looking to play baseball this year need to register by this date.
Registration fee is $80 per player with a family maximum of $120 for all divisions except T-Ball (Instructional) which has been reduced to $50.
Questions can be directed to President Geoff Metcalfe at 802-442-5465.