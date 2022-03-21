little league 5 (copy)

Bennington Auto Mall’s Channing hits during a 2021 game.

 BANNER FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The final in-person registration for the 2022 Bennington Little League season will be held this Sunday, March 27 inside Kates Gym at Mount Anthony Union High School from 3-5 p.m.

All players between the ages of 5-12 years old in the Bennington and surrounding area looking to play baseball this year need to register by this date.

Registration fee is $80 per player with a family maximum of $120 for all divisions except T-Ball (Instructional) which has been reduced to $50.

Questions can be directed to President Geoff Metcalfe at 802-442-5465.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.