BENNINGTON - Registrations are open for all players ages five to twelve in Bennington and the surrounding area looking to play baseball.
Unfortunately there will be no in-person registrations at the firehouse this year, but if you go to our website www.benningtonlittleleague.com you can register online.
If online isn’t possible or convenient please contact us at mauhs92@yahoo.com or via our website for other options so your child can participate.
The league plans to follow current state mandated protocols for the season to ensure a safe experience.
MAU seeks lacrosse coach
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
The girls varsity lacrosse team is looking for a coach.
Interested applicants can email their letter of interest and coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at Ashley.Hoyt@svsu.org or call 447-1899 for more information.
Bennington softball sign ups now available
Softball sign-ups for girls ages 7-12 years old will be held March 17, March 18 and March 29 at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each night.
There is a form here on Facebook you may use or fill out a form at sign-ups. If you would like one emailed to you that you can drop off with the sign-up fee, please send an email to benningtonyws@gmail.com. Please email us with any questions you may have. Thank you for your patience and we hope to see you this season!
Hoosick Falls girls soccer drops season opener
Hoosick Falls girls soccer lost its season opener to Bolton Warrensburg 8-0 on Monday.
Bolton Warrensburg was led by five goals from Ella Moscov.
Panthers Emily Yeung had seven saves and Zoey Becker had two.