BENNINGTON — The Bennington Little League home run derby returned after a one-year hiatus on Monday.
The derby serves as a graduation celebration for the 12 year-old players who have finished their Little League careers.
It’s a day of celebration that extends beyond just the home runs hit. Food and T-shirts are provided by the league to all players.
A makeshift fence made out of posts and caution tape stood 150 feet away from home plate on Hogan Field. Any ball that cleared that fence in the air was awarded one point, while a shot that cleared the permanent fence was worth three points. Each batter was given 15 swings in round one and seven swings in round 2 before the field was narrowed down to seven batters for the final round.
Mark Tibbetts came up with the home run derby idea several years ago and has been an end of the season staple ever since.
Rowan Behan grabbed the win, with Jonathan Crossman placing second and Aiden Lacasse taking third place.