Bennington Little League’s indoor baseball facility project just took a giant step forward.
The Bennington Development Review Board unanimously approved the Bennington Little League’s plan to build a 50-by-80 foot indoor training facility on the organization’s Park Street location during its meeting on Tuesday. The building will allow year-round access to the sport locally for the first time.
The first story of the building will include turf flooring, retractable cages for batting practice and space for indoor pitching as well as a designated stretching/workout area. The second story will consist of office space and a meeting room.
Bennington Little League President Geoff Metcalfe said the plan is to break ground “in a few weeks” and have the facility ready by the start of the 2024 season.
“I’m very excited to have those logistics behind us and can’t wait to see all of this hard work begin to take shape,” Metcalfe said.
The Little League raised nearly $30,000 during its “Grandslam Auction” in June to help fund the project. MLB Hall of Famer and part-time Manchester resident Jim Kaat and 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello took part in the festivities.
Porcello has been actively involved in Bennington Little League since meeting Metcalfe and fellow Bennington Little League board member Mark Tibbetts last November. The 2018 World Series champion hosted a clinic for league coaches prior to the 2023 season and was instrumental — along with local philanthropist Phil O'Neill — in getting the indoor baseball facility project off the ground.
If you would like to donate, visit the Little League's website.