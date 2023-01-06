BENNINGTON — With the help of a World Series champion, as well as a local philanthropist, Bennington Little League is looking to reach new heights.
The league announced the launch of a fundraising campaign Friday with the goal of building a 50-by-80 foot indoor training facility on the organization’s Park Street location. The two story building plans include three retractable cages for batting practice, space for indoor pitching as well as a designated stretching/workout area, allowing year-round access to baseball for community members.
The ability to offer baseball in the winter months is something league president Geoff Metcalfe has dreamed about for the past decade and a half, but never thought would be attainable in town.
“It was one of those things where in my mind, this is probably never going to happen,” he said. “It just wasn’t in the cards for us.”
The possibility of the facility became a reality thanks to local philanthropist Phil O’Neill, who remained involved with Bennington Little League for more than four decades until his death in March 2021. O’Neill began by coaching his children, later becoming a league board member. In his later years, even through failing health, he found a way to give back through umpiring games.
“He wanted to squeeze in at least one game even when the poor guy's knees didn't work,” Metcalfe said. “He was so passionate about it.”
That passion led to an undisclosed donation left to the little league in O’Neill’s will, which Metcalfe described as “the catalyst” for the indoor training facility.
“It was just one of those things where it was enough money that we started talking seriously about doing something.”
As the ideas continued, an unlikely person entered the conversation: 2016 American League Cy Young Award Winner and 2018 World Series champion Rick Porcello.
Metcalfe and fellow Bennington Little League board member Mark Tibbetts connected with Porcello through a mutual friend, Orvis Director Scott McEnaney. They met for coffee before visiting the Bennington Baseball Park facilities in November. It was at that moment the former big-leaguer saw his chance to offer his help.
“We saw that there was an opportunity there in Bennington to help out,” Porcello said. “They already have a great program in place and hopefully we can make it better.”
Porcello expressed his desire to help Bennington youth baseball in any way he can.
“I'm trying to follow Jeff and Mark's lead and figure out what is needed and what would fit into their view and their whole idea of everything and kind of go from there,” Porcello said.
Beyond finances, the 12-year MLB veteran wants to help instill his passion for baseball within the kids in the community, whether that be through instructional training or pitching camps
“That’s the thing that dropped our jaw the most,” Metcalfe said. Both sides have also discussed Porcello leading a coaching clinic.
“If you can help the coaches, you can help all the kids,” Metcalfe said. “It's hard to affect 280 kids, but if you can get 20 coaches, you might be able to affect all of them.”
The goal is to break ground on the project by late summer or early fall of 2023.
The Little League is currently organizing a fundraiser event that is tentatively set for June 2. An exact location has yet to be determined.
Interested donors can email mauhs92@yahoo.com. All donations are tax deductible.