BENNINGTON — The fastest growing sport in the country has its own following in town.
Pickleball combines the play styles of tennis, badminton and table tennis on a court nearly half the length and a bit narrower than a regulation tennis court. The smaller area puts an emphasis on strategy rather than athleticism.
Once thought of as an activity for the elderly, people of all ages compete in pickleball today.
On Saturday, the Battle of Bennington pickleball tournament saw 12 New York based players face off against 12 Vermonters in doubles play. The tournament took place behind the Paradise Inn, which offers six pickleball courts. All six courts were simultaneously in use as the two sides battled it out for state bragging rights. Ultimately, it was New York who pulled out the victory with a 30-18 game advantage.
Evan Wilson, who participated for team New York, organized the event.
“The great thing about the sport is it’s very easy to learn, so it attracts a lot of people,” Wilson said.
Chris Rusc traveled from Saratoga Springs, New York to play in Saturday’s tournament. Rusc transitioned from racquetball to pickleball around three years ago. He said he enjoys the smaller court the sport offers.
“Anybody can really play, that’s the best part. You go into a court and you can’t judge anybody. Male, female, old, young, doesn’t matter, anybody can be good,” Rusc said. “It’s a nice challenge because you have to think about what the next shot is and where your opponents are going to be.”
Rusc also enjoys the atmosphere surrounding the sport.
“Everybody’s pretty friendly. They just want to play games, bring some food and just hang out,” he said.
Wilson echoed a similar sentiment, saying the sport is competitive, but also has a friendly atmosphere.
Both Wilson and Rusc said there are divisions for all skill levels, from beginners to experts.
“It doesn’t matter how skilled you are. There’s a division for you to play in and that’s what makes it so fun,” Rusc said.