The Southern Vermont League (SVL) announced its wrestling all-star selections on Monday, and Bennington County is well represented. Of the 13 weight classes, all but one (126 pounds) feature either a Mount Anthony or Burr and Burton athlete. The Patriots lead the way with 10 all-league nods after clinching its 33rd consecutive state title last month. Two BBA and one Fair Haven wrestler were awarded all-league nods.

106lbs: All League - Logan Davis, MAU

Honorable Mention - Noah Markwell, Springfield High School

113lbs: All League - Connor Bell, MAU

120lbs: All League - Alex Perez, MAU

Honorable Mention - Lincoln Wilcox, Fair Haven Union

126lbs: All League - Trey Lee, Fair Haven Union High

132lbs: All League - Sam Blackman, MAU

138lbs: All League - Landon Davis, MAU

Honorable Mention - Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley Union

145lbs: All League - Kyle Hurley, MAU

Honorable Mention - Chase Cram, Otter Valley Union

152lbs: All League - Spencer Boucher, MAU

Honorable Mention - Tim Amsden, Springfield High School

160lbs: All League - Shawn Gassaway, MAU

Honorable Mention - Tucker Babcock,  Otter Valley Union

170lbs: All League - Liam Bradley, BBA

Honorable Mention - Ben Mclaughlin, MAU

182lbs: All League - Aaron Johnson, MAU

Honorable Mention - Tyler Terrien, Rutland High School

195lbs: All League - JT Wright, BBA

Honorable Mention - Simon Martin, Otter Valley Union

220lbs: All League - Hayden Gaudette, MAU

Honorable Mention - Sam Martin, Otter Valley Union

285lbs: All League - Trenton Rumrill,  Bellows Falls Union High School

Honorable Mention - Dominic Decker, BBA

