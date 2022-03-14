The Southern Vermont League (SVL) announced its wrestling all-star selections on Monday, and Bennington County is well represented. Of the 13 weight classes, all but one (126 pounds) feature either a Mount Anthony or Burr and Burton athlete. The Patriots lead the way with 10 all-league nods after clinching its 33rd consecutive state title last month. Two BBA and one Fair Haven wrestler were awarded all-league nods.
106lbs: All League - Logan Davis, MAU
Honorable Mention - Noah Markwell, Springfield High School
113lbs: All League - Connor Bell, MAU
120lbs: All League - Alex Perez, MAU
Honorable Mention - Lincoln Wilcox, Fair Haven Union
126lbs: All League - Trey Lee, Fair Haven Union High
132lbs: All League - Sam Blackman, MAU
138lbs: All League - Landon Davis, MAU
Honorable Mention - Caleb Whitney, Otter Valley Union
145lbs: All League - Kyle Hurley, MAU
Honorable Mention - Chase Cram, Otter Valley Union
152lbs: All League - Spencer Boucher, MAU
Honorable Mention - Tim Amsden, Springfield High School
160lbs: All League - Shawn Gassaway, MAU
Honorable Mention - Tucker Babcock, Otter Valley Union
170lbs: All League - Liam Bradley, BBA
Honorable Mention - Ben Mclaughlin, MAU
182lbs: All League - Aaron Johnson, MAU
Honorable Mention - Tyler Terrien, Rutland High School
195lbs: All League - JT Wright, BBA
Honorable Mention - Simon Martin, Otter Valley Union
220lbs: All League - Hayden Gaudette, MAU
Honorable Mention - Sam Martin, Otter Valley Union
285lbs: All League - Trenton Rumrill, Bellows Falls Union High School
Honorable Mention - Dominic Decker, BBA