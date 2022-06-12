NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — A total of eight standout Bennington County track athletes competed in the New England interscholastic outdoor track and field championship meet on Saturday, highlighted by the Mount Anthony ‘big three’ of Isaiah Brunache, Andrew Ponessi and Brooks Robson.
Brunache had the best finish of the day, placing third in the shot put with his toss of 59 feet, 8.25 inches. Max Klein of Newton North High School won the event with a mark of 65’.
Robson had a pair of top-10 placements, placing sixth (44’ 10.25”) in the triple jump and seventh (21’ 10.75”) in the long jump.
Ponessi barely missed the final cut in the 100 meter race, finishing in 14th (11.29 seconds) in the prelims. The finals consisted of nine sprinters, with 11.12 seconds being the time needed to qualify.
Andrew Farr of Gorham won the event in 10.93 seconds.
Jonathan Garland and TreVaughn Barboza joined forces with Robson in Ponessi in the 4x100 MAU relay, where the team finished in 22nd with its time of 46.43 seconds.
Burr and Burton also had three female athletes representing the Bulldogs at New England’s.
Amelia Maier and Toni Levitas competed in the 300 meter hurdles, finishing 22nd and 27th, respectively Edward Little’s Makenna Druin won the event.
BBA’s Tristan Prescott placed 31st in the triple jump with her mark of 31’ 4.25”
Brunache, Ponessi and Robson now set their sights on nationals this weekend.