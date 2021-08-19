Thursday marked the beginning of fall sports throughout Vermont, minus football which began on Monday.
With the season officially underway, the Vermont Principals’ Association announced a tentative championship schedule and location for all fall sports.
Bennington County will play host to two championships at the moment, though a third is likely to follow.
Bennington County will be the site of the first VPA championship of the 2021-2022 school year, as Dorset Field Club will host the girls golf state tournament on Oct. 7.
The following week, Manchester Country Club will host the boys golf tournament on Oct. 14.
The third Bennington County site — which has yet to be confirmed — is Applejack Stadium. Applejack played host to the Division IV soccer championships last year, and the idea is that they return as hosts in 2021. The VPA anticipates using Applejack Stadium for the games scheduled for Nov. 6.
The VPA was put in a unique position last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. In years past, field hockey and volleyball relied on college campuses to host the state championship games. The University of Vermont hosted field hockey championships for years on Moulton Winder Field, while Saint Michael’s College hosted the volleyball finals in the past.
With college campuses not opening their facilities to outside groups last fall, the VPA was forced to get creative with its scheduling. Burr and Burton ended up hosting the Division I field hockey state championship on its turf field.
The Bulldogs will not host again this year, as college venues are once again opening their doors to Vermont high school athletics.
The field hockey state championships return to UVM on Nov. 6. That date is tentative based on turf availability at UVM.
The volleyball state championships also return to its pre-pandemic location of Saint Michael’s College on Nov. 5. That date could possibly be moved as well, with Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 as possibilities.
Rutland remains the host of the state football championships, which takes place on Nov. 13.
Bass fishing’s state championship will take place Oct. 10 in South Hero. Cross-country running’s state championship site will be Thetford Academy on Oct. 30. Thetford is also slated to host the New England championships in mid-November.