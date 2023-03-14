Carter Thompson squares up MAU basketball

MAU's Carter Thompson looks to make a pass during a game against Brattleboro.

 Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Five Bennington County hoopers received Southern Vermont League first team accolades on Tuesday.

Burr and Burton’s Will Ameden joins Mount Anthony’s Carter Thompson as Bennington County representative in the A Division.

Ameden anchored the Bulldogs all winter long on the court from his forward position, serving as BBA’s main scoring threat while also grabbing plenty of boards. Thompson shined in his junior year with the Patriots, leading one of the most explosive offenses in Division I. Rutland’s Eli Pockette and Eric Swain, along with Brattleboro’s Paul McGillion, round out the SVL A Division honorees.

Long Trail enjoyed the most success of any Bennington County basketball team this winter – finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in Division IV after going 19-1 – so it's no surprise to see a pair of Mountain Lions in Jack and Ty Dickerson cracking the SVL D Division first team.

The brothers led the Mountain Lions to its second straight trip to Barre Auditorium, where Mid Vermont Christian ousted the Dorset school from the tournament in the state semifinals on a last-second shot.

Arlington sharpshooter Joe McCray was also named to the first team, while LTS coach Rob Leary was named the SVL D Division coach of the year.

MAU boys basketball 12/10/2022 (copy)

Mount Anthony guard Shemar Sookdar delivers a pass during Mount Anthony basketball's season opener on Dec. 10.

A group of local athletes garnered honorable mention selections including: BBA’s Julien Halstead, MAU’s Shemar Sookdar, Jacob Leary and Luca Goff of LTS, and Cooper Jennings of Arlington.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.