BRATTLEBORO - The Bennington 10 and under all-star team clinched the Vermont District 2 title on Saturday, defeating Brattleboro 13-7 to win the best of five series 3-1.
Bennington used a patient approach at the plate, taking 12 walks in the contest. Brattleboro actually out-hit Bennington in the contest 10-5, but it was Bennington's aggressive base running that proved to be the difference. The visitors swiped 14 total bases, led by Kullen O'Donnel's four stolen bases.
Addison Dwyer led the way for Bennington's bats, scoring three runs and driving in a couple. Nolan Sherman also crossed home plate three times for Bennington. Bentlie Burnell and Sawyer Tatro also were responsible for driving in two runs.
Brattleboro jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the first couple innings, but four-run top of the fourth gave Bennington its first lead of the game.
Brattleboro knotted the game at four-all by scoring once in the bottom of the third, but another four-run inning for Bennington in the fourth gave the visitors a lead they would not surrender.
Next up for Bennington is the state tournament, which kicks off play on Saturday.