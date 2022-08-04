BENNINGTON — The Bennington Little League 8 and under baseball team finished its season scorching hot, winning its two final tournaments of the season and winners of nine consecutive games.
Coach Joe Maguire said it took an entire team effort from all 12 of its players to get the job done in Hudson Falls, New York and again in the Burnt Hills, New York tournament in late July.
After downing Clifton Park, Guilderland and East Greenbush in the Burt Hills tournament, Bennington drew the hosts in the semifinals.
Facing a 10-5 deficit in the fourth inning, Bennington battled back to even the score by the sixth. That’s when Bennington’s bats exploded. With its back against the wall and in the final inning of a tie game, Bennington rallied to the tune of eight runs with two outs on its way to an 19-13 win.
The rally began with Logan Gulley and spanned the next eight batters, concluding with Reagan Seddon.
Burnt Hills responded with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning, but Bennington’s onslaught of scoring proved too much to match.
Bennington used that momentum to claim its second straight tournament championship, winning 10-4.
Maguire saw a lot of growth since the team came together in early July.
“We truly became a family over the last month,” Maguire said. “The kids learned what it takes to be part of a team, they learned to play different roles depending on where the team needed them.”
While coaches pitch to the players, each team has a player man the field from the pitching mound. That role was typically filled by Bennington’s Odin Moxley, but Moxley was unable to play the final two games of the final tournament because he was sick. Immen Maguire, Joe’s son, slid over from third base to pitcher and Everett Green filled in admirably at third.
Seeing his players deal with, and overcome, adversity is another aspect coach Maguire is proud of.
“It was just nice to have everyone step up and get the victory,” he said. “We set goals as a team and we achieved them. The kids learned some life lessons over the last month.”
In total, Bennington participated in four tournaments that spanned the month of July, all taking place in New York.
Roster: Melcome Anderson, Immen Maguire, Reagen Seddon, William Burrington, Odin Moxley, Logan Gulley, Everett Green, Anderson Bushee, Emmette Bernard, Vance Volkmer, Eric White, Easton Smith
Coaches: Joe Maguire, Eric Green, Meghan Maguire, Ken Volkmer, Eric Bushee, Chuck Seddon