BENNINGTON - The Bennington 12u all-star squad continued its dominance on Sunday, downing Brattleboro 13-0, bringing them to a perfect 4-0 record in district play.
Bennington posted six runs in both the bottom of the second and third innings, and only needed four innings to secure the win.
Bennington’s pitching has been outstanding for the entirety of district play. Sunday’s combined shutout from Rowan Behan and Hudson Burnell was the team’s fourth no-no in as many games.
Eight different Bennington batters registered at least one hit. Carson Andrick led the way with three hits and two runs batted in.
Aiden Lacasse, Talin Bartholdi and Behan each had two hits in the victory.
Bennington has now outscored its opponents 55-0 through four games.
They clinched the No. 1 seed in district playoffs, and will host the winner of Thursday’s No. 2 versus No. 3 contest on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Bennington 10u’s earn hard fought win
BENNINGTON - In a high scoring affair, the Bennington 10u all-stars came away with a 14-12 victory over Brattleboro.
After trailing 11-0 by the top of the second, Bennington showed its resilience and chipped away with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. That momentum continued for the remainder of the game and Bennington was able to overcome a double-digit deficit.
Kullen O'Donnel was huge offensively for Bennington, with four hits in the victory.
Landon Becker was great in relief for Bennington, pitching the final four innings and holding Brattleboro to just one run during that span.
Bennington’s offense struck for six runs in the bottom of the third when Zion Johnson, Oliver Poole, Addison Dwyer, O’Donnel, Bentlie Burnell and Becker all brought in a run through their at bats.
Brattleboro regained the lead, 12-11, after scoring once in the top of the fifth. Bennington rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning, and Becker shut the door for the 14-12 win in the sixth.
Both games so far in the five-game series have been high scoring, as Brattleboro grabbed a 14-13 win on Saturday.
Bennington will once again host Brattleboro Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. as they look to take a 2-1 series lead.
Lakes Region blanks Manchester
BARTON - Manchester Union Underground’s bats were called all afternoon in Sunday’s 10-0 loss to Lakes Region in Vermont Legion baseball.
Ryan Alt had Manchester’s number, throwing six scoreless innings. He also went 4-4 from the plate, driving in a pair.
Will Addington registered two hits for Manchester. Dylan Poddick had the only other hit for Manchester, who are now 8-5 on the season. Manchester split a doubleheader at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Manchester is off until Thursday, when they travel to Bellows Falls Post 37 for a 7 p.m. game.