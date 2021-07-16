BENNINGTON — The Bennington 12 and under Little League all-stars have been on a tear since the start of district play.
As of Friday afternoon, they sit at 5-0 with a chance to clinch the district title at 5:30 p.m. where they take on Brattleboro, who they’ve already beaten three times by a combined score of 34-0.
The pitching for Bennington has been nearly perfect. They haven’t allowed a run through 23 innings of work. In fact, they’ve only allowed seven hits during that span.
They began district play scorching hot, downing Brattleboro 14-0 on July 6 with a no-hitter from Brody Smith. The Bennington hurler allowed just one baserunner all game, a walk to begin the fourth inning.
Carson Andrick nonchalantly came out in Bennington’s next game, a 15-0 win over Rutland on July 7, and one-upped his teammate’s pitching performance by tossing a perfect game.
Seth Greenslet, Rowan Behan and Hudson Burnell have also seen time on the mound, and have pitched extremely well giving Bennington a plethora of arms. Bennington skipper Derrick Tienken, in an interview before district play began, said his rotation is even deeper than what he’s shown thus far.
“We have confidence in eight different guys to get out there and throw strikes and get outs,” Tienken said. “Some of them are [strikeout] pitchers and some of them are contact pitchers that hit location and get soft contact. We have the defense to get them out.”
He did say he’d probably stick with a four-man rotation through district play. He’s given the baseball to five different pitchers prior to Friday’s contest.
Their bats have been nothing to scoff at, either. Bennington is averaging more than 10 hits and 12 runs per contest. The production has come from up and down the lineup.
They’ve had no fewer than seven hits and at least six different players have registered a hit in all five games.
Andrick leads the team with nine runs batted in on six hits, highlighted by a four runs batted in performance in Bennington’s 15-0 win over Rutland on July 10.
Aidan Lacasse, Talin Bartholdi, Blake Tienken, Smith, Burnell and Greenselt have also been solid in the batter’s box.
The most difficult thing for Tienken as a manager? Figuring out who he has to sit.
“”My difficulty will be trying to find two kids that aren’t in the starting lineup, because they could all start,” Tienken said in an interview on July 5. “That’s where we want to be with this group. When your No. 8 hitter is just as good as your No. 4 hitter, that’s a good problem to have.”
Everyone is producing for Bennington, who looks like a team that can make its way to the regional tournament.
This same age group did just that two years ago in 2019 in the 10 and under age group. They won the Vermont title and made their way to regionals in Cranston, Rhode Island. It was there that Bennington Little League registered its first-ever win at the regional stage, a 6-2 win over Goffstown, New Hampshire.
That track record definitely helps Bennington’s confidence, as they know they can compete with not only the best teams in Vermont, but also all throughout New England.
With a 62-0 run differential through the team’s first five contests, there’s no question that they’re playing good baseball.
If Bennington clinches the district title, they will host the state tournament starting July 23 and running through Aug. 1.
Home field advantage certainly won’t hurt one of the hottest Little League team’s in the state.
Friday’s Bennington-Brattleboro game was not finished by press deadline. Go to benningtonbanner.com/sports for our game coverage.