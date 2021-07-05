BENNINGTON - The last time Bennington’s ten-and-under all-star team took to the diamond, they played in the New England Regionals in Cranston, Rhode Island in 2019. It was there that they registered the program’s first-ever win at that stage, defeating Goffstown, New Hampshire 6-2 before bowing out later in the tournament.
With the coronavirus forcing the cancelation of Little League play in 2020, Bennington 10U coach Jon Burnell said his 2021 team is excited to get back to competition.
“They’re definitely amped up,” Burnell said prior to Monday’s practice at Bennington Baseball Park.
The 12-player roster is hoping to build on the 2019 success, with a five-game series against Brattleboro to determine the District 2 winner set to kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. in Brattleboro.
“We got big shoes to fill, but this is a good group,” Burnell said. “We got a good group to follow (the 2019 team).”
Burnell said his team has looked “really good” in practice as they prepare for district play.
“We got a great group, I think we’re gonna do well,” Burnell said. “We’re gonna go deep. We should do great.”
Bennington 10U will host its first home game Sunday at 1 p.m. The winner of the five-game series will play in the state tournament, which begins July 24.
ROSTER:
Landon Becker, Bentlie Burnell, Addison Dwyer, Zion Johnson, Abram O’Brien, Kullen O’Donnel, Silas Paul, Nolan Sherman, Sawyer Tatro, Cooper Andrick, Oliver Poole, Ambrose O’Connell