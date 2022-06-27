Bellows Falls Post 37 grabbed a pair of home victories over Bennington Post 13 in a Sunday American Legion baseball doubleheader.
The first of the back-to-backs was a pitching duel. Matt Wasieleuski went the distance for Bennington, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned) while walking and striking out two batters over his six innings. He gave Post 13 a fighters chance, but Bellows Falls' pitching was just a little bit better.
Sam Presch drew the start for the home team, tossing four innings of three hit ball, allowing the only Bennington run of the game on a walk with the bases loaded with one out in the top of the second. Presch struggled with his command, walking six batters.
Post 37 turned to Ty Merrill and Cam Boardman in relief, who combined to hold the Bennington bats hitless over the final three innings as Bellows Falls hung on for a 2-1 victory.
In the back end of the doubleheader, Post 37's bats were too much for Bennington. Bellows Falls erupted for 12 runs for an easy 12-2 win.
Post 13 is 2-5 on the season and returns to the diamond at Lakes Region Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.