Nearly 200 people took to Applejack Stadium on Monday night to participate in the Be Brave for Life and Manchester Recreation Kickball Tournament.
A total of 20 teams with nine players on each team battled it out and raised $15,000 to support Be Brave’s mission to raise awareness and funds for brain tumor and cavernous malformation research.
The tournament returned after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus.
It was a community wide event filled with teams from Burr and Burton, graduates and teachers from Burr and Burton, Stratton Mountain School, Maple Street School, Southern Vermont Medical Center and more.
The Rusty Can's defended their 2019 title by defeating Dillon’s Team 1-0, scoring with eight seconds left.
More than 20 local businesses and organizations donated toward the tournament, including Charlie's Cafe and Coffee House, Four Seasons Sotheby's, High Tech Plumbing, Southwestern Vermont Health Care and Tyler Electric.